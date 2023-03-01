Pravin Darekar proposes motion against Sanjay Raut for his 'Chor Mandal' remark

BJP leader in LegislativeCouncil Pravin Darekar has submitted a proposal of breach of privilege of Motion against the Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sanjay Raut for calling 'Vidhi Mandal' as 'Chor Mandal'.

Darekar sought immediate arrest of Sanjay Raut. Thereafter, Deputy Chairman, Amid a huge ruckus on both sides Niranjan Davkhare adjourned the council for ten minutes.

MP Sanjay Raut's purported statement labelling the ruling Shiv Sena as fake and a 'chor mandali' (gang of thieves) sparked a fresh row in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday.

In the past, the Sena (UBT) leaders have hurled terms like 'gaddaars' (traitors), '50 Khokhe' (slang for Rs 50 crore), 'baap-chor' (father thieves), etc., after the party split in June 2022.