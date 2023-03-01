Pravin Darekar proposes motion against Sanjay Raut for his 'Chor Mandal' remark

Pravin Darekar proposes motion against Sanjay Raut for his 'Chor Mandal' remark

BJP leader in LegislativeCouncil Pravin Darekar has submitted a proposal of breach of privilege of Motion against the Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sanjay Raut for calling 'Vidhi Mandal' as 'Chor Mandal'.

Darekar sought immediate arrest of Sanjay Raut. Thereafter, Deputy Chairman, Amid a huge ruckus on both sides Niranjan Davkhare adjourned the council for ten minutes.

MP Sanjay Raut's purported statement labelling the ruling Shiv Sena as fake and a 'chor mandali' (gang of thieves) sparked a fresh row in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday.

In the past, the Sena (UBT) leaders have hurled terms like 'gaddaars' (traitors), '50 Khokhe' (slang for Rs 50 crore), 'baap-chor' (father thieves), etc., after the party split in June 2022.

Tags : Maharashtra Budget Session Pravin Darekar Sanjay Raut