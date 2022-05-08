President Kovind inaugurates new campus of IIM in Nagpur

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Maharashtra Nagpur on Sunday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai were also present.

Earlier IIM Nagpur tweeted, "Inauguration of IIM Nagpur New Campus at MIHAN at the hands of President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:00 AM. Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur CP Gurnani will also be gracing the occasion."

