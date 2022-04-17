Prince Narula to enter Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Actor Prince Narula is the latest addition to Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'.

"I am very excited. Lock Upp is a different show and I am entering the show as a troublemaker and not a contestant. More than anything, this is Ektaa Mam's (producer Ekta Kapoor) show which makes the concept undoubtedly amazing," he said.

Prince, who had earlier won 'Bigg Boss 9' and 'Roadies 12', also shared why he said yes to 'Lock Upp'.

"The show is amazing! My main reason to enter this show is that it is judgment-free. People are often judged when they reveal their secrets on a show, but Lock Upp's concept is badass in itself. Moreover, it asks you to be badass as well. And this makes the show one of a kind," he added.

'Lock UPP' is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

( With inputs from ANI )

