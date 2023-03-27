Priyanka Chaturvdei hits back after Devendra Fadnavis targets Uddhav Thackeray for Urdu banner at rally

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena for using Urdu language on banners during a rally in Nashik's Malegaon area.

Uddhav Thackeray had a rally in Malegaon and banners in Urdu were put up before the rally. We are not against any religion, Urdu is also a language and we are not against it. We only oppose those who are trying to please others like they (Uddhav faction) are doing. Uddhav Thackeray will have to answer this to Balasaheb Thackeray sometime.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit back at Devendra Fadnavis and said their shameless politics and hypocrisy never ceases to amaze.

Koi limit bhi toh nahin hai dhruvikaran karne ka. (There is no limit to polarisation) How many lows would you plumb to establish a new low? Chaturvedi said.

She also shared videos of Fadnavis attending an Iftar party while he was the state's chief minister, as well as banners welcoming him with Urdu letters. Another video showed senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari along with Fadnavis attending the Iftar party.