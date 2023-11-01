Priyanka Chaturvedi criticises govt's handling of Maratha reservation issue

Following an all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the Maratha reservation issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed the party's support for the ongoing movement demanding Maratha reservation. Chaturvedi conveyed that Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena chief, backs the cause and is urging a swift resolution.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Uddhav Thackeray has supported the movement going on regarding the Maratha Reservation, and he is also demanding that it should be decided soon... But, what can you expect from traitors?"

Chaturvedi expressed her dismay at the state government's handling of the situation, stating, "Maharashtra is considered to be a progressive and inclusive state. The CM and deputy CM had made many promises to the Maratha people. This agitation is because they breached promises." She emphasized the disappointment and frustration stemming from unfulfilled assurances.

Regarding the recent hunger strike by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, Chaturvedi remarked, "It is very sad, and painful, the way the Maharashtra government has deprived Maratha's demand of reservation by making false promises. Manoj Jarange Patil ji was on fast unto death and he has taken water because Eknath Shinde had said that we would fulfil the demand," said Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi also raised questions about the opposition's response to the issue, mentioning Devendra Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the current Home Minister.

"Today Devendra Fadnavis ji, who is the home minister there, is campaigning in Chhattisgarh. Devendra Fadnavis ji was the one who, while in the opposition, had said that if I was asked to make a reservation, I would do it in two days, " she added.