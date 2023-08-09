Priyanka Chaturvedi slams PM Modi's absence on first day of no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

Day 2 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government is anticipated to heat up in the lower house after Day 1 saw the Congress and Union Ministers spar over the situation in Manipur, which has been rocked by ethnic conflicts since May.

According to sources, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. In this, a time of about 6 hours and 41 minutes has been fixed for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and about one hour and 15 minutes for the Congress party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10. The no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that If the Prime Minister is so confident- why wasn't he there on the first day of the discussion? Big words not followed by good action is what PM Modi & his govt have been all about. The problem is not what he will speak about but what his actions have brought to Manipur or Haryana and various other states. His action with regard to price rise, corruption and women's safety has been null and void. We will wait for what PM Modi has to say not just on the No Confidence Motion but also on Manipur.