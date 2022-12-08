Pro-Kannada organisation activists held protests against Maharashtra in Gadag district over border dispute

Amid the simmering border row, Pro-Kannada organisation activists held protests against Maharashtra in Gadag district where they sprayed black paint on a vehicle from Maharashtra which was passing through the town.

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he spoke to Union Minister Amit Shah and appraised him about developments related to the boundary dispute with Karnataka over the last one week, a period marked by war of words between leaders of the two neighbouring states, attacks on vehicles and protest by activists.

A statement from Fadnavis's office said Shah patiently heard the Deputy Chief Minister's views on Maharashtra's stand on the decades-old boundary dispute which has flared up in the last few days, leading to tension in border areas. Fadnavis also apprised Shah about his telephone conversation with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.