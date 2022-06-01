Probe NCB's 'extortion racket', fake raids, Maha Minister to SC
By IANS | Published: June 1, 2022 05:03 PM2022-06-01T17:03:05+5:302022-06-01T17:20:07+5:30
Mumbai, June 1 In another dimension to the sensational so-called rave party bust aboard a cruise ship last ...
Mumbai, June 1 In another dimension to the sensational so-called rave party bust aboard a cruise ship last October, a Maharashtra Minister has appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognisance and initiate a probe into what he contended as "extortion and fake raids" perpetrated by the Narcotics Control Bureau
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app