"Projects depend on competency of CM": Aaditya Thackeray reacts after Maharashtra loses power and renewable energy equipment project

After losing a dedicated manufacturing zone for power and renewable energy equipment (pilot project) to Madhya Pradesh, the opposition and ruling parties engaged in a verbal duel.This was the fifth project after the Rs 22,000 crore Tata Airbus project, the $20 billion Vedanta Foxconn, the bulk drug project and the medical device project that Maharashtra has lost to other competing states. The ministry had offered to provide a financial assistance of Rs 400 crore for the project.

Maharashtra former minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the project was proposed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in June this year. Maharashtra's economic isolation seems like sanctions have been imposed on the state, Aaditya Thackeray said on the loss of the 5th project after Vedanta-Foxconn, Medical drug park, bulk drugs park and Tata-Airbus. Projects depend on the competency of the CM and the industries minister. Both, focussing only on dirty politics, Maharashtra has lost out on 5 projects in 3 months. Monstrous ambitions for oneself and zero ambition for Maharashtra’s economic development in past 3 months," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

The BJP, however, put the blame on the Uddhav Thackeray government and said the former government was late in submitting the proposal by two days. Replying to the criticism of NCP leader Supriya Sule, BJP's Chitra Kishor Wagh said at that time the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was busy saving the government and the officers were doing their work. The deadline of June 26 and the Maharashtra government submitted the proposal on June 28, a day before Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Apart from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, states like Andhra Pradesh, bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana were vying for the project.