Protest in several cities including Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna against controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial statement on Prophet Mohammad has provoked strong opposition from all over India and abroad. Violence erupted in Kanpur after Friday prayers. Even today, after Namaz, there is intense agitation by the Muslim community in many states from Delhi to Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal. A large crowd gathered outside the Jama Masjid in Delhi against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal. After that the movement gradually spread to many states of the country. In Maharashtra too, thousands of Muslims took to the streets in sensitive areas like Aurangabad, Parbhani, Solapur and Jalna.

This time they shouted slogans. Along with these cities, thousands of people took to the streets in Panvel. In Solapur, the AIMIM party staged a protest at the district collector's office demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. In Aurangabad too, hundreds of people thronged the Divisional Commissioner's office.

Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal were strongly opposed by the Muslim community in Delhi, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Ludhiana and Kolkata in West Bengal.