Provide early space for IT Park, suggest Guardian Minister Satej Patil

Kolhapur: The site at Tembalaiwadi will be developed for an IT park, as Guardian Minister Satej Patil on Friday instructed the municipal administration to make the site available as soon as possible by fulfilling the legal requirements in this regard. The next meeting will be held on June 24 and the plan will be presented.

Regarding the proposed IT park in Kolhapur, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Guardian Minister Satej Patil with municipal officials and office bearers of Kolhapur IT Association. Discussions were held on how good companies would come to the planned IT park. The construction of IT Park will create good employment in Kolhapur and will benefit the local youth. Accordingly, there was a discussion about providing infrastructure for the companies who are willing to come to Kolhapur. The meeting also discussed giving priority to local companies.

It was decided to prepare financial feasibility report and conduct the tender process accordingly. The youth of Kolhapur have to go to the district and abroad in search of employment. However, in Kolhapur, planning is being done keeping in mind that if jobs are created for the youth in the IT sector, the city will develop from it, said the Guardian Minister Patil.

On this occasion, Rituraj Patil, MLA Jayshree Jadhav, Municipal Administrator Dr. Kadambari Balkwade, Deputy Commissioner Ravikant Adsull, City Engineer Netradeep Sarnobat, Deputy City Engineer Harshjit Ghatge, Founder President of Kolhapur IT Association Shantaram Surve, Congress City President Sachin Chavan, Prasanna Kulkarni, Pratap Patil, Vishwajit Desai, Snehal Biyani and other officials were present.