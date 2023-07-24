Public outcry in Maharashtra: Protests erupt in multiple cities over Manipur incident

In a disturbing incident, three women fell victim to heinous acts of violence in Manipur as they were stripped naked and gang-raped. The shocking incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. Various opposition parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have strongly condemned this appalling act in Manipur. As a result, four suspects involved in the case have been apprehended.

The incident in Manipur has had a significant impact on Maharashtra, leading to protests in Pune, Wardha, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Residents in these cities expressed their dissatisfaction not only with the culprits involved but also with the Manipur government and the Modi government. Concerns have been raised regarding their roles in addressing such distressing events. The protests reflect the deep concern of the people and their demand for accountability and effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Protests against the Manipur incident were organized by the Yuva Kranti Dal in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, drawing a large number of participants from both cities. Angry residents expressed their outrage over the incident, directing slogans against the Centre and the Manipur government. Various social organizations also joined the protests. Additionally, silent marches were held in Wardha, Nagpur, and Mumbai to voice dissent against the incident in Manipur.

Many protesters questioned the silence of the Modi government amidst incidents that cast a shadow on democracy in the country. Posters criticizing the government were also prominently displayed during the protests.

For the last two months, the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur have been witnessing violence. On May 4, a horrifying incident occurred when a mob of 700 to 800 people attacked and stripped three Kuki women before subjecting them to a brutal assault. The accused then committed the heinous act of rape. Shockingly, the video of this gruesome incident went viral on social media after 78 days.

The incident sparked widespread anger, and many demanded stringent action against the perpetrators. Following the Supreme Court's intervention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the matter, vowing to take strict action against those responsible. He emphasized that such incidents are a stain on the nation and need to be dealt with firmly.