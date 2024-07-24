Puja Khedkar Fails to Meet July 23 Deadline to Report to IAS Training Academy

Controversial IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar failed to report on Tuesday to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, after the training academy put her training on hold and recalled her for further necessary action.

Khedkar was given until July 23 to report to the academy in Mussoorie. According to Mussoorie Academy sources, Puja had cited 'personal reasons' for her inability to report.

"The academy will take a call on further action. A simultaneous inquiry is being carried out by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), under which the academy functions," said a source.

IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar had joined the Pune collector's office on June 3 as an assistant collector on probation. She landed in a row after state govt on July 8 transferred her to Washim.

This development comes amidst controversy surrounding probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who had utilised the company's address to obtain a disability certificate from YCM Hospital Pimpri Chinchwad.

From this investigation, it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father's and mother's names, her photograph or signature, her email ID, mobile number, and address, the UPSC said in a press release.