Pune: 11-year-old boy drowns to death as father leaves him in middle of Indrayani River

In a distressing incident reported from Alandi, Pune, an eleven-year-old boy lost his life due to drowning in the Indrayani River. The tragic event occurred on June 8th, during the afternoon, at the Indrayani Ghat near Mauli Mandir in Alandi.

The mother of the child has lodged a complaint at the Alandi Police Station on Monday, resulting in the registration of a case against the father of the deceased child, identified as Vinayak Dhondiram Ipper (31 years old, Bhugaon, Mulshi).

According to the mother's complaint, it has been alleged that the accused father had prior knowledge that his son did not know how to swim. Despite this, the father deliberately took the child deep into the Indrayani River, left him there, and crossed over to the opposite bank. Tragically, the child drowned as a result. In light of these grave allegations, a case has been registered against the father, holding him accountable for the untimely demise of his child. Subsequently, the police have taken him into custody for further investigation.