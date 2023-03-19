Pune: 12 injured as private bus falls off bridge on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2023 04:44 PM 2023-03-19T16:44:49+5:30 2023-03-19T16:45:42+5:30
A private bus fell off a small bridge in Pune, injuring at least 12 passengers. Around 11.30 p.m. on ...
A private bus fell off a small bridge in Pune, injuring at least 12 passengers. Around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday, the accident occurred on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in the Bavdhan area. officials said on Sunday.
According to officials, the injured people were taken to a hospital.
"The private bus travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru fell off a small bridge, leaving 12 passengers injured," a fire brigade official said.
According to the police, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall off the bridge.
The bus had a total of 36 passengers on board. According to them, 12 of them were injured and were taken to a nearby private hospital.Open in app