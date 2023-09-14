Pune: 14-year-old cancer patient Killed as ambulance meets with accident near Katraj tunnel

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 14-year-old cancer patient, Kiran Avtade, lost his life, and four others were injured when their ambulance met with an accident near Katraj tunnel on the outskirts of Pune, PTI reported.

The victims were en route to Tata Cancer Care Hospital in Mumbai. A case of rash driving has been registered against the ambulance driver.

"The ambulance was taking the boy and his relatives to Mumbai. After exiting the Katraj tunnel on the Satara-Mumbai highway, it rammed into another vehicle from behind while trying to overtake it. The boy died at a hospital," stated an official from the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, as reported by news agency PTI.