Pune: 15-year-old boy electrocuted by 11 KV line while removing hoarding

A 15-year-old boy climbed an electricity pole to remove a hoarding placed near the Anand Park bus stand under the Wadgaon Sheri subdivision. As a result, he was electrocuted by an 11 KV line. This electrical accident was discovered during the preliminary inspection by Mahavitran. The incident occurred on April 24 at 2:50 PM. Meanwhile, Ankush Khandu Bansode, who was injured in this electrical accident, unfortunately, passed away during treatment on Sunday (July 16).

In this electrical accident case, the State Government's Electricity Inspectorate Department had conducted an inspection of the accident site at that time. After receiving their report, further action will be taken by Mahavitran as per the regulations.