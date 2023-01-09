Pune: 2 booked for defrauding couple of ₹7.50 lakh over Canada visa

On Saturday, Pimpri-Chinchwad police filed a cheating complaint against two people working for an immigration firm for allegedly defrauding a couple of Rs. 7.50 lakh under the guise of providing a visa.

Kusum Gaikwad, a resident of Camp, and Vanraj Bhate, a resident of Katraj, have been identified as the accused. According to Priya Prakash Dhavare's complaint, her husband works for a multinational company and approached an immigration firm in the Camp area to obtain a working visa for Canada through a friend.

According to police, the accused charged them 3.5 lakhs per head under the guise of obtaining a work visa. The complainant, however, was not refunded, nor was the money. As a result, the victim reported the accused to the police.

"The accused have been duping the victim couple since February 2022," said PG Gajjewar, assistant police inspector at Dehu Road police station.

"A similar type of case has been registered against the accused at Lakshar police station for duping individuals under the guise of a working visa," Gajjewar added. They were arrested in that case, but they were released on bail, and they are now both missing.