Pune: 4 die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank
By ANI | Published: March 2, 2022 02:59 PM2022-03-02T14:59:15+5:302022-03-02T15:10:03+5:30
Four people died due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in a private residence in Loni Kalbhor village of Pune.
Fire Brigade is present at the spot.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
