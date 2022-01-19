Pune: 4 year old boy abducted from Baner found after 10 days in Punawale

Four-year-old Duggu alias Swarnav Chavan was abducted five to six days ago from Baner area of ​​Pune. The police were searching for him. The police finally found him at Punawale today. Police found him at Punawale in Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Four-year-old Swarnam was abducted from Balewadi last week. After that, the police had formed several squads to search for Swarnam. A large force of Pune police was searching for the children. The investigation was being carried out under strict secrecy. Finally, the police have managed to find him at Punawale near Wakad today.

A complaint was lodged with the Chaturshringi police regarding the abduction or the cause of the abduction. For the past eight days, the police have been posting photos on social media in various places. The boy was finally found eight days later. Who kidnapped? Why he was kidnapped, it is not yet known, but Pune police are investigating.