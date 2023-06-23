Pune: 494 ZP schools in district at risk; dducation department to conduct survey

Zilla Parishad schools have started from June 15th. Some schools have damaged classroom roofs and windows, while others have issues with their roofs. A total of 494 such schools have been identified. Consequently, the Education Department will conduct a survey of these affected schools located in rain-affected areas.

In rural areas of the district, the Primary Schools under the Zilla Parishad provide education to economically disadvantaged as well as common students. Efforts are being made by the Education Department to improve the quality of these schools. Claims have been made by the administration regarding the provision of basic facilities. However, out of the total 494 schools in the district, a significant number of them are in a dilapidated condition. This raises concerns about how to educate our children in such schools, which will be addressed through discussions with parents.

While some schools have embraced the wonders of modern technology and become digitized, there are still several places where the basic facilities remain inadequate. In certain vulnerable schools, the challenge lies in providing education to students who lack even the most essential resources. Efforts are being made by School Management Committees, Gram Panchayats, and parents to periodically review and improve the condition of these schools.

There are a total of 3,626 schools under the jurisdiction of the district council in the district. Out of these, 494 schools are in a dilapidated condition. Some schools have experienced roof collapses, while others lack proper land for construction. This grave situation has come to light, highlighting the urgent need for a survey of vulnerable schools by the education department. Currently, those schools facing risks are being identified, and the administration has informed that repair work has already begun in some of these schools.

The number of vulnerable schools in each taluka is as follows: Ambegaon - 30, Baramati - 18, Bhor - 35, Daund - 54, Haveli - 33, Indapur - 63, Junnar - 54, Khed - 45, Maval - 42, Mulshi - 27, Purandar - 35, Shirur - 36, Velhe - 22, totaling 494 schools.