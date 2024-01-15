Pune: AI to Enhance Weather Forecasting, Aid Farmers and Disaster Preparedness; IMD Turns 150

Pune: In a bid to improve weather forecasting accuracy and bolster preparedness against natural disasters, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune is gearing up to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI). This technology promises to provide farmers with crucial insights and potentially save lives by predicting extreme weather events like storms, torrential rains, and cyclones.

Leveraging 150 Years of Data:

The AI models will be trained on a massive dataset encompassing over 150 years of weather records, dating back to 1901. This digitized treasure trove of information will empower the AI to identify patterns and predict weather events with greater precision.

Testing the Waters:

Currently, the IMD is establishing test units in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh to fine-tune the AI models for predicting storms and heavy rainfall in these regions. The success of these pilots will pave the way for wider implementation across the country.

A Legacy of Weather Observation:

The IMD's journey in Pune began in 1874 when the department was established in Shimla. It later shifted to Shivajinagar in Pune, where a historic stone building still houses a trove of weather records dating back to its inception. The meticulous digitization of these records will prove invaluable in feeding the AI algorithms.