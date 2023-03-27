Pune airport to introduce DigiYatra system for seamless security checks

Passengers flying out of Pune may have to go through a seamless security process via a system called 'DigiYatra,' which will use facial recognition technology to verify the passengers' identities.

Crowding has become a perennial problem at the Pune airport, and thus security check is even more complicated. With this system, flyers can use DigiYatra and be sure of seamless entry till they board their craft.

This system is introduced to enable a hassle-free and paperless experience for passengers. The system will run as an additional option alongside the prevailing terminal entry and security.

According to reports, this system has already been installed at several airports, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi, since December. The Airport Authority of India has approved the installation of DigiYatra in Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada.