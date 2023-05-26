Pune: Alka Kubal engages with women prisoners during visit to Yerwada jail

As part of the reformation and rehabilitation policy, non-governmental organizations conduct various initiatives for prison inmates. Recently, veteran actress Alka Kubal, representing Bhoi Pratishthan Pune, visited the Yerwada women's prison in Pune.

The purpose of her visit was to participate in a harmony program organized specifically for the women prisoners. This program was conceptualized by Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Swati Sathe.

Alka Kubal imparted invaluable guidance to the female inmates on the topic of women's empowerment, emphasizing the importance of resilience and perseverance in the face of challenges. She encouraged them to adopt a fresh perspective and approach life with renewed vigour. Additionally, she extended her support by providing much-needed mental support to the women prisoners.

In attendance at the program were Yerwada Jail Superintendent, Anil Khamkar, Deputy Superintendent, Pallavi Kadam, Jail Officer, Tejashree Powar, President of Bhoi Pratishthan, Dr Milind Bhoi, and several other dignitaries.