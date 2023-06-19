Pune: Anti-narcotics squad seizes 55kg ganja, arrests three college students

The anti-narcotics squad of the crime branch apprehended three college students who had arrived in the city with a consignment of ganja sourced from the Gadchiroli and Bhandara districts for the purpose of selling. Police seized a total of 55 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 11.14 lakh, along with three mobile phones, during the operation.

The individuals who were taken into custody have been identified as Ram Rajesh Bais (20), Hrithik Kailash Tembhurne (21), and Nikesh Pitambar Anole (22).

On Sunday, the anti-narcotics squad of the crime branch was conducting patrols in the Kharadi area on Nagar Road. During their investigation, police constables Chetan Gaikwad and Ravindra Rokade received specific information about three individuals who were allegedly involved in the transportation and sale of ganja from Gadchiroli. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police set up a trap on the Kharadi exit road and successfully apprehended the three suspects. Upon searching their bag, the authorities discovered a total of 55 kg of ganja and three mobile phones, with an estimated value of Rs 11,70,500.