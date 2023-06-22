Pune: Auto driver arrested for molesting IT engineer

A distressing incident unfolded in Hadapsar when an auto driver made an attempt to assault a female computer engineer who was commuting home in an autorickshaw during the early hours. Acting quickly, the victim promptly notified the police control room, seeking immediate assistance. Without delay, a team from Wanwadi Police Station sprang into action, pursuing the auto driver and successfully apprehending him.

The person who was arrested is identified as Aniket Nanasaheb Munjal, a 24-year-old individual currently residing in Shivchaitanyanagar, Fursungi, Hadapsar. Originally from Umbere, Malshiras, in Solapur district, Munjal was operating as an auto driver during the incident.

The unfortunate event unfolded when the victim, a female computer engineer, was commuting home from work around 3:30 in the morning. Munjal, positioned near the entrance of the IT company, was chosen as her autorickshaw driver. However, the woman soon realized that Munjal had deviated from the correct route.

The woman insisted that the auto driver stop and let her get off. Deceptively, he chose a secluded spot near the railway gate in the Kalepadal area to halt the vehicle and made an attempt to sexually assault her. Showing incredible bravery, the woman fiercely fought back against his advances. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, she immediately contacted the police control room to report the incident.

Upon receiving the report, a swift response team from Wanwadi Police Station arrived at the scene without delay. However, upon facing resistance from the victim, the auto driver managed to escape the area. Undeterred, the police pursued the suspect and successfully apprehended Munjal. He has been charged with attempted rape, and Assistant Police Inspector Datta Prasad Shendge has been assigned to lead the investigation into the incident.