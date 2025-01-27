Pune-Bengaluru Highway Accident: 35 Injured As MSRTC Bus Falls From Bridge in Maharashtra’s Sangli

Sangli, Maharashtra (January 27, 2025): Thirty-five passengers were injured when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fell into a stream from a bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway at Tandulwadi near Vulva on Monday morning. The injured, including the driver, were rushed to a government hospital in Kolhapur and a private hospital in Islampur.

The Dahiwadi-Jyotiba MSRTC bus, with registration number MH 34 BT 4203, was traveling from Dahiwadi to Jyotiba when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Gurav Bridge at Walwa. The bus plunged 25 feet into the stream.

The crash resulted in serious injuries to 35 passengers and the driver. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. The total number of passengers and the identities of those involved have not been confirmed.

Assistant Police Inspector Vikram Patil and Sub-Inspector Sunil Mane from Kurla Police Station arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation.

The stream where the bus crashed also carries water pipes from the Warna River. The incident occurred when the water supply had been temporarily turned off, preventing potential damage to the pipes and a rupture of the water reservoir, which could have further hindered rescue efforts. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.