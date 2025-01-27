Pune: 17-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Falling Stone at Rajgad Fort

Pune, Maharashtra (January 27, 2025): A 17-year-old youth died after being struck by a falling stone at Rajgad Fort in Velhe taluka. The victim, identified as Anil Vitthal Awte, was a resident of Dhayari, Pune, and originally from Khadi village in Parbhani district.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 26 when a group from Pune visited the fort during a holiday. While descending near the Pali Darwaza, a stone from the fort fell and struck Anil on the head. He suffered severe injuries and began bleeding from his ears.

Friends accompanying him immediately took Anil to the rural hospital in Velhe, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Anil was staying with his uncle in Dhayari and was preparing for police recruitment. The investigation is being handled by Gyandeep Dhiwar under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Khamgal, Velhe police said.