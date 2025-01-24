Pune Accident: Two Women Crushed to Death as Dumper Overturns in Hinjewadi

Pune, Maharashtra (January 24, 2025): Two women were killed in a tragic accident in Hinjewadi on Friday. The incident occurred at around 4.45 p.m. at Waghjai Nagar Corner on the Hinjewadi-Maan road.

A dumper loaded with radix overturned after the driver reportedly lost control. The bike-riding women, who were coming from the opposite direction, were crushed under the dumper.

The two women were killed on the spot. Police from Hinjewadi reached the scene and used a crane to lift the dumper. They retrieved the bodies of the victims.

The identities of the deceased women have not yet been confirmed. However, it is believed that both were engineers in the IT sector. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.