Pune bids farewell to Bappa with enthusiastic processions despite heavy rain

Pune, renowned for its extravagant celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, marked the grand conclusion of the 10-day revelry as devoted worshipers and Ganesh mandals united for the immersion of Lord Ganesh's idols. The city reverberated with the rhythmic beats of drums and resonant chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya,' breathing life into the processions that bid farewell to the beloved deity.

The culmination of the Ganpati festival in Pune was accentuated by heavy rainfall on Thursday, adding an unexpected element of excitement to the Ganpati visarjan (immersion). Thunderstorms swept across the city, and weather forecasts predict their continuation through the weekend.

A significant highlight of the festival was the initiation of the procession of the revered Maanche Ganpati. While all five Manache Ganpatis hold ceremonial and historical significance, the processions of five prominent mandals, including Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal, Akhil Mandai Mandal, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, Hutatma Babu Genu Mandal, and Shri Jilbya Maruti Mandal Trust, typically draw massive crowds and culminate in the immersion of their idols towards the procession's end.

Throughout the city, devotees thronged various procession routes to witness the idols of Lord Ganesh being delicately transported from pandals to nearby water bodies for their symbolic journey. These idols, each unique in form and size, were accompanied by lively music, enthusiastic dances, and heartfelt prayers.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which commenced on September 19, was slated to conclude on 'Anant Chaturdashi.' Thousands of people congregated on the streets and other prominent procession routes, showering the divine idols with their sincerest prayers. The vibrant processions resonated with the melodies of music, the enthusiasm of dance, and the joyous scattering of 'gulal' (vermillion powder).