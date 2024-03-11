Pune: Case Filed Against Manoj Jarange Patil and Others for Conducting Meeting Without Permit in Wagholi

Wagholi: A case has been filed against Maratha agitators, including Manoj Jarange Patil, for conducting a meeting with loudspeakers without a permit during their January agitation. Jarange Patil, Ganesh Mhaske, Sandeep Kambilkar, Shekhar Patil, and approximately 8-10 others are facing action.

Reports indicate that Manoj Jarange Patil was en route to Mumbai from Antarwali Sarati to advocate for the Maratha reservation when they halted at the Chokhi Dhani Road grounds in Wagholi during the night of January 23. Upon the request of Wagholi coordinators, the police issued instructions after an application for permission was submitted at the Lonikand police station. Jarange Patil arrived in Wagholi around 4 am, and the morning gathering lasted for an hour.

After a delay of one-and-a-half months, the Lonikand police registered a case for breaching regulations by installing speakers and organizing meetings without permission. Coordinator Shani Shingare asserted, "The government is exerting pressure on the police to suppress the agitation for the Maratha reservation. However, the government will face consequences." Shingare emphasized the Maratha community's commitment to achieving their reservation demand through democratic channels.