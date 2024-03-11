Maratha Kranti Morcha: Thousands Set to Contest Lok Sabha Against the Incumbents, Unveils Resolution

Pimpri: A meeting of activists of Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj Pune district was held at Bhoir Gymnasium, Chinchwadgaon on Sunday. The resolution was passed unanimously to field thousands of candidates in Maval, Shirur, Baramati, and Pune Lok Sabha seats. Maratha community leader Manoj Jarange Patil was asked by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to suspend his agitation in Navi Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promised to convert the notification into law in the presence of lakhs of Maratha protesters. Objections were invited by February 16. It's been three weeks since his term expired. However, the notification was not converted into law.



The meeting was attended by Maruti Bhapkar, Manohar Wadekar, Prakash Jadhav, Satish Kale, Jeevan Borade, Dhanaji Yelkar, Nakul Bhoir, Vaibhav Jadhav, Vasant Patil, Sanjay Jadhav, Abhishek Mhase, Sachin Pawar, Shivaji Padule, Ganesh Devram, Brahmanand Jadhav, Amol Dhore, Bhausaheb Dhore, Satish Shelar, Sandeep Navsupe, Omkar Deshmukh, Mohan Pawar, Raj Salunkhe and Swapnil Parande.

If the law is not implemented, it will field 1,000 candidates against Modi and draw the attention of the Prime Minister, who has been silent till now on the issue of Maratha reservation. It was decided in the meeting that before the model code of conduct comes into force, all the ministers including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister coming to Pimpri-Chinchwad city and Pune district will be gheraoed and asked for answers.