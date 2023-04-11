Pune celebrates Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti with 5000 kg Misal

The Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Committee organized a distinctive event in Pune in honour of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti. To commemorate the birth anniversary of this great Indian leader, 5000 kg of Misal, a popular local dish, was prepared and distributed among the people.

Chef Vishnu Manohar, who is well-known around the world, was assigned the task of preparing 5000 kg of Misal for the event. The celebrations took place at Mahatma Phule Wada, located in Ganj Peth, Pune, and people from diverse backgrounds and professions enthusiastically took part in the festivities.

The Misal-making process began in the early hour of 3 am, and it was overseen by Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil. Within just an hour, the huge quantity of 5000 kg Misal was cooked and served to all the visitors who had gathered at Mahatma Phule Wada to commemorate the occasion.

The event was organized as a mark of respect and admiration for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's significant efforts towards the progress and betterment of society.