Pune: Citizens misuse WhatsApp helpline, hampering crime-reporting efforts of Pune police

Pune Police Commissioner's WhatsApp helpline number, introduced to enable citizens to report crimes easily, is facing a flood of irrelevant messages. The helpline, intended to streamline communication and aid crime reporting, has been bombarded with unrelated content, hindering the police's ability to address genuine concerns effectively.

The Pune Police Commissioner's office expressed deep concern over the misuse and urged citizens to use the helpline responsibly, emphasizing the importance of providing accurate and relevant information when reporting crimes or seeking assistance. The overwhelming volume of irrelevant messages places an unnecessary burden on police resources and poses a risk to public safety by impeding the swift response to genuine crime incidents. Measures are being implemented to address the issue, including stricter monitoring and filtering of messages.

Authorities stress the need for cooperation from the public in using the WhatsApp helpline exclusively for reporting crimes, emergencies, or providing credible information. The aim is to ensure the helpline remains an effective tool for citizen engagement and crime prevention in Pune.