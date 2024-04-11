Pune City Police Enforce Section 144 to Ban Transgenders from Begging for Money on Traffic Signals, Residential Areas

Pune: Talking to the media, Pune CP Amitesh Kumar has revealed that the city police are enforcing section 144 of the CrPC to prohibit transgenders and beggars from demanding money at traffic signals. Kumar said that the issue of people being coerced into giving money has been a persistent problem and their measure is to curb the nuisance.

Kumar further said that beggars and transgenders are entering residential societies and commercial establishments to demand money from people forcibly. Many people have complained of transgenders visiting their housing society during festivities and funerals and asking for money.

The police action aims to curb the prevalence of uninvited congregations of transgender/beggars at such places. He further commented that any attempt of asking for money on traffic junctions would be quickly prohibited. Amitesh Kumar stated that the Pune City Police and Traffic Branch are keen on taking immediate action and are enforcing the ban strictly. Kumar also said that the action on violation of this particular notification will be section 188 of the IPC read with other sections if there is a forceful demand for money like extortion. Relevant sections of the IPC will be used in case of threats and intimation, Kumar said.