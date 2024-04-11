Pune Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Eid-ul-Fitr, Check Diversions and Alternate Routes

Pune: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in different parts of the city today by offering mass prayers on the occasion of Ramzan Eid. A large number of vehicles gather near the Eidgah ground on this occasion. Some changes have been made temporarily by the traffic branch to avoid traffic jams. Traffic on some roads has been diverted from 6 am today or tomorrow till the prayers are over. The traffic branch has urged people to adopt alternative routes.

Also Read | Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Celebrations: Devotees Offer 'Namaz' at Mahim Masjid in Mumbai

1) The road leading to Swargate from Golibar Ground Square will be closed during prayers.

2) Traffic coming from CDO Chowk to Golibar Chowk will remain closed during prayers.

3) Traffic coming from Seven Loves Square to the Golibar ground will be closed.

4) Traffic coming to Mammadevi Chowk via Solapur Road will also be closed for going towards Golibar Chowk.

5) Traffic from Bhairobanala to Golibar ground will remain closed at Bhaironala.

6) All heavy goods vehicles, heavy passenger buses, passenger ST buses, and PMP buses coming from the Kondhwa area to Golibar ground will be closed.

The changes being made under the Kondhwa traffic department

1) All types of traffic going from Jyoti Hotel Chowk to Kamela, Salunke Vihar via Fakhri Hills Chowk are being banned from turning right.

2) Heavy traffic going towards Pargenagar via Mayfair Junction by turning left from Jyoti Hotel Chowk is prohibited from turning left from Jyoti Hotel.

3) Heavy traffic from Pargenagar to Jyoti Hotel via Mayfair Junction is being closed