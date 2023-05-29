Pune city receives heavy rainfall, brings relief from hot and humid weather

In the Pune city and its neighbouring areas, the sun had been hidden behind clouds since noon, yet the weather remained hot and humid. However, relief finally arrived around 5 pm when the city experienced a downpour of heavy rain. In specific regions like Aundh and Pashan, the rainfall was accompanied by hail, intensifying the weather conditions.

Aundh, Pashan, Kothrud, and Shivajinagar areas of the city were hit by heavy rainfall. The unexpected downpour triggered a sense of panic among the residents, leading to increased traffic congestion on the roads.

The Lohegaon area experienced a lightning strike, while scattered rain showers drenched the region. Additionally, rainfall has commenced in the Mundhwa-Keshavnagar-Kharadi area.