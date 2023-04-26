Pune: Clash over Gulab Jamun leaves wedding guests injured

A wedding reception in Pune's Hadapsar area took a dramatic turn when a disagreement over the remaining Gulab Jamun dessert led to a violent fight between two groups at the marriage function hall in Shewalwadi.

On April 22, an incident occurred where members of the bride's group went to collect the remaining Gulab Jamun after the conclusion of the marriage ceremony.

The catering service supervisor allegedly refused to provide the leftover Gulab Jamun to the bride's group, stating that it was reserved for a ceremony scheduled the following day. This decision led to frustration among the group, and they reportedly attacked the supervisor.

The situation escalated when other members of the catering company joined in the brawl, leading to a free-for-all fight at the marriage function hall.