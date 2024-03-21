Congress Workers in Parvati Constituency Back Aba Bagul for Pune Lok Sabha Seat

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are crucial, as evidenced by the unwavering support pledged by block presidents, office bearers, and workers from the Parvati assembly constituency to Ulhas (Aba Bagul), the former Deputy Mayor. They firmly believe that if loyal party members like them are not given the opportunity to contest, the opposition stands to win all six assembly seats.

To drive their point home, Congress office bearers have cautioned the city leadership that they will remain neutral in the Lok Sabha polls if loyalists are overlooked for tickets. This emphasizes the importance of recognizing and supporting committed party members, as their dedication could significantly impact the election outcomes.

MLA Ravindra Dhangekar’s name as the Congress candidate from Pune is doing rounds in Pune’s political circuit. Dhangekar who joined Congress after quitting the MNS won the Kasba byelections defeating Hemant Rasne of the BJP. A pre-scheduled meeting of Parvati assembly constituencies of the Pune City Congress Party was held for the Pune Lok Sabha elections. The office bearers and activists of the Congress party put forward their concerns to work for an outsider.

The activist believes that the party is marginalizing party loyalists by endorsing an outsider as a candidate. In their appeal to the city leadership, the party workers made it clear that they would only work provided a loyalist was awarded a ticket for the Pune Lok Sabha. Former Deputy Mayor Ulhas (Aba) Bagul stated, “I have given forty years of my life to the society and the party. I have been elected for 30 consecutive years and have always given priority to development.”

Bagul also penned a letter to MPCC president Nana Patole requesting him, to hold a meeting, and decide on the candidate after taking the opinion of the citizens, but it was given the form of a letter bomb, but the atmosphere was created that Congress is in this year's election.

On this occasion, party leader Mukhtar Shaikh, Abhay Chhajed, DS Polekar, Market Yard Block President Ramesh Sonkamble, Parvati Block President Santosh Patole, Satish Pawar, Imtiaz Tamboli, Irshad Shaikh and other office-bearers were present in the meeting.

While Bagul’s aggressive stance has caught the Pune city Congress in a dilemma, the loyalist and outsider agenda clearly states that all is not well in the city Congress. However, there is debate over whether the city leadership can handle Bagul's assertive stance and, if not, what will be his next course of action.