Pune: Cop injured after burglars open fire at police party

An official reported that on Saturday, while conducting a search operation in Pune, Maharashtra, a group of 8 to 10 suspected burglars opened fire on police.

Five of those who attacked the police have been detained by the police, he claimed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amol Zende said a crime branch team spotted 8-10 men moving suspiciously in the Warje area during a combing operation in the early hours.

When the cops tried to question them, the suspected burglars opened fire from the weapons they were carrying. We managed to nab five of them. An officer suffered a minor injury in the attack and he is admitted to the Sassoon Hospital, Zende said. A knife, bullets, two sickles, a screwdriver and a hammer have been seized from the five men, the official added.