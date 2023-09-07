Pune: Court denies bail to Hindu Rashtra Sena president in farmer assault case

The Pune District and Sessions Court has denied bail to Dhananjay Desai, the founder president of Hindu Rashtra Sena, in connection with a brutal attack on farmer Pradip Balkawade.

District and Sessions Judge V. D. Nimbalkar issued the order following a case of attempted murder registered against Desai on August 1 at the Paud police station. The complaint was filed by a farmer who alleged that Balkawade was viciously assaulted in an attempt to seize his land, purportedly orchestrated by Desai and his associates.

Initially, Desai was remanded to police custody, subsequently transferred to judicial custody, and later applied for bail in the Pune District and Sessions Court. However, the complainant's counsel, Amey Balakawade, opposed Desai's bail application, citing substantial evidence connecting him to the crime.

The accused faces severe charges, with other suspects involved in the incident still at large. Furthermore, the weapon used in the attack remains unrecovered, and there are concerns about Desai's alleged intimidation in the Mulshi area. The court, taking these factors into account, rejected Desai's bail application.