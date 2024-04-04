Pune: Crane Hook Breaks, Resulting in Contract Workers on the Spot Death

In a shocking turn of events, A crane's hook broke and struck the contractor worker, resulting in the worker's death. This incident happened after shifting the Municipal Corporation's electric pole, on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased worker, identified as Pandurang Mhaske (35 years old, residing in Dhankawadi, originally from Jalna), was employed as an electrician.

Mhaske was involved in relocating an old electric pole near Doke Talim at Nana Peth under the supervision of Pune Municipal Corporation. The operation was contracted out for execution.

Following the completion of the task, the crane's hook failed while retracting, causing it to fall and fatally injure Pandurang Mhaske, an electrician working for the contractor. Mhaske was rushed to Sassoon Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead by the attending physician. The crane has been impounded, and a case has been filed at the Samarth police station. Police Sub-Inspector Akshay Gorad is leading the investigation.



The incident involved the crane's hook breaking and fatally striking the contractor's worker. This tragic event underscores the importance of ensuring crane safety to prevent such accidents in the future. Contractors will be directed to prioritize crane safety checks to avert similar occurrences.