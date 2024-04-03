Pune Records 41 Degrees Celsius Today; Rise in Relative Humidity May Lead to Warmer Nights

The Lohegaon Airport area in Pune recorded the highest temperature in the city on April 03, with a maximum temperature of 41.0 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.0 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature rose almost 2.0 degrees compared to April 02.

While the maximum temperatures in the other parts of the city, including Shivaji Nagar, Korgaon, NDA and Pashan, have recorded an average rise of 1.0-degree Celsius in the maximum temperature on April 03 compared to the maximum temperature recorded on April 02, the maximum temperature recorded in all the four areas in Pune was 40.0-degree celsius and minimum 24.0 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted mainly clear sky becoming cloudy towards afternoon or evening and a 1.0-degree celsius rise in maximum temperature from April 03 to April 06, however, the temperature is likely to dip from April 07 to April 09 as the cloudy sky with rain is forecasted by the IMD.

Max Temp rising over Maharashtra& Pune: Tmax(already crossed 40°C) at isol areas &it's likely rise in current 72 hrs.Uncomfortably Warm nights.Avoid going out between 11am to 4pm.Drink enough liquid during day .Use light coloured dress.Partly cloudy sky from 6th,will reduce Tmax. pic.twitter.com/LK9z1DWUP5 — Anupam Kashyapi Never B Upset (@anupamkashyapi) April 2, 2024

Retired weather forecast division head of IMD Pune, Dr Anupam Kashyapi tweeted, “Maximum temperature rising over Maharashtra and Pune: Tmax(already crossed 40°C) at isol areas and it's likely to rise in current 72 hrs with uncomfortably Warm nights. Avoid going out between 11 am to 4 pm. Drink enough liquid during the day. Use light coloured dress. Partly cloudy sky from 6th will reduce Tmax.”

As relative humidity rises, Pune is likely to experience warmer, uncomfortable nights. The average relative humidity in the Koregaon Park region was 43 percent on April 03 at 0830 hrs, while on April 02, it was 30 percent at 0830 hrs. The same trend was recorded in the other parts of Pune, which indicates a rise in night temperature as per the IMD.