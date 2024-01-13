Pune: Criminal’s Birthday Celebrated With Jail-Shaped Cake in Public, 5 Arrested

Police in Pune have arrested five associates of a criminal who was celebrating his birthday in public with a cake replica of a jail. The criminals, who are all from the Janwadi area, are said to be associated with a local criminal gang. The birthday boy, identified as Shubhm Pradip Shirke, is currently in Yerawada jail. He is accused of vandalizing property with a knife.

On his birthday, the criminals gathered in a public place and celebrated his birthday with a cake shaped like a jail. They also cut the cake with a sword. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The Pune police took cognizance of the incident and arrested five of the criminals, including Om Burud alias Sonu, Aniket Katurbe alias Manya, Yuvraj Borade alias Bala, Aniket Dhotre, and Vishal Ratnakar.

A case has been registered against the five criminals under sections 143, 144, 188, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are further investigating the matter.