Pune: Devendra Fadnavis mocks NCP's internal turmoil, calls Pawar's resignation a publicity stunt

During the state executive meeting in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra expressed confidence to BJP President JP Nadda that the Maharashtra BJP is poised to achieve a significant triumph in the upcoming elections, ensuring an even greater victory.

“We assure our party president he need not worry about Maharashtra. We will win more seats than we won in previous elections,” he said in his roaring address. “Congress is saying that 'Karnataka pattern’ will help them win all elections. But, let me tell them that in Maharashtra only ‘Modi pattern’ works,” Fadnavis said.

While emphasizing the importance of winning the forthcoming elections, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need to bolster the party's presence at the grassroots level by strengthening it at the booth-level.

Fadnavis strongly criticized the opposition's arguments regarding the recent Supreme Court decision, their claims about the effectiveness of the MVA government, and the alleged unity among Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. He used quotes from NCP chief Sharad Pawar's updated autobiography, titled "Lok Majhe Sangati" (People My Companions), to point out Uddhav Thackeray's shortcomings as both a chief minister and a leader. Fadnavis also made fun of the recent internal problems within the NCP over Pawar's resignation, saying that Pawar resigned for attention and publicity.

Mocking Pawar's statement about the "need to turn the bread," Fadnavis humorously remarked, "In the opposition in Maharashtra, one party is preoccupied with flipping the bread, another is concerned about cutting it into slices, while the third is contemplating how to seize the entire loaf."

Fadnavis confidently stated that there was no reason to question the government's stability after the Supreme Court's verdict. He pointed out that all eight demands of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had been rejected by the highest court, urging party members to confront any false perceptions or illusions.