Pune drug case: Police seize 3 kg gold from accused Abhishek Balkawade's residence

It has been 12 days since the drug smuggler Lalit Patil escaped from Sassoon Hospital in Pune. Bhushan Patil and Abhishek Balkawade, brothers of the accused Lalit Patil, were arrested by Pune police in Uttar Pradesh. Several significant revelations have come to light in the case. Furthermore, the police have taken another significant action. They raided Balkawade's house and seized 3 kg of gold.

Police have confiscated 3 kg of gold from the house of Abhishek Balkawade, an accused in the Pune drug case. He is currently in police custody. Abhishek Balkawade and Lalit Patil met several times. CCTV footage of their meetings has also surfaced, raising suspicions that Balkawade may have acquired the gold from the sale of Mephedrone.

Lalit Patil escaped from Sassoon Hospital on the evening of October 2 with a knife in his hand. Following this, 10 teams of Pune Police were dispatched to search for him. On September 30, the Drugs Department of the Crime Branch seized Mephedrone (MD) worth over Rs 2 crore outside Sassoon Hospital, leading to investigations that identified Lalit and his brother Bhushan as the main accused.