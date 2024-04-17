Pune: Elderly Woman Dies After Falling From Moving PMPML Bus

Pune: An elderly woman was boarding the PMPML bus when the door suddenly closed and the woman fell. The woman was injured when the wheels of the bus went off her feet. She died during treatment. The incident took place at PMP station near Dandekar Bridge on April 12.

The deceased has been identified as Kashibai Pandurang Khurangle (60), a resident of Dhairi. Malhari Pandurang Khurangle (31) complained in this regard at Parbati police station. A case has been registered against the bus driver Diliprao Vamanrao Lahane (50), a resident of Taklenagar, Manjari.

According to reports, the complainant, Malhari Khurangle, lives in the Dhairi area with his parents and son. The deceased, Kashibai Khurangle, had come to visit her daughter, a resident of Rajendranagar. The complainant, Malhari Khurangle, had come to take his parents back home and was waiting for a Dhairi-bound bus at the PMP station near the petrol pump at Dandekar Bridge. In no time, the PMPML that went to the Dhairi DSK world arrived. Kashibai could not board the bus as she was too old. The complainant, Malhari Khurangle, with the help of his sister, was picking up the mother through the back door of the bus. Suddenly, the door of the bus closed and the bus moved forward. This caused Kashibai to fall and the wheels of the bus went off her left leg. Her left leg was amputated and she suffered a serious injury to her right leg. Kashibai was then taken to Sassoon Hospital for treatment. Kashibai died on April 14 during treatment. The accident points at reckless driving. Further investigation is underway.