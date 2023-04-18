Pune: Evening rain to continue; citizens advised to remain vigilant

The city is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next two days, as predicted by the Met Department. In addition to the rain, there will also be gusty winds and lightning. While the afternoons are likely to have clear skies, the evenings are expected to be cloudy.

The city and its surrounding district have been experiencing evening rainfall for the past few days, and this pattern is expected to continue over the next two days with no particular timing. Therefore, citizens are advised to remain vigilant. However, the weather service has also reported that the sky is likely to remain clear from April 20 onwards, and this trend is expected to continue on April 21 as well.

Yesterday, Shivajinagar and Pashan areas were covered with cumulonimbus clouds, which bring more rain in a short time. This is likely to continue in the evening for the next two days. Yesterday, Koregaon Park recorded the highest temperature at 41.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Wadgaonsheri at 39.3, Magarpatta at 38.8, Shivajinagar at 38.2, NDA at 37.7, and Haveli at 37.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature was also recorded at 37.6 degrees Celsius.