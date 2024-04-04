Pune Faces Water Scarcity: 57 Lakh Residents Affected, Tanker Assistance Expands to 334 Villages

Pune: The problem of water scarcity in the Pune division, which is seeing drought-like conditions, is getting worse by the end of March. A total of 364 tankers are supplying water to 334 villages and 1,833 hamlets in the division, affecting as many as 7.5 lakh people due to scarcity. Of these, Satara district has the highest number of tankers operating at 157, followed by Pune district with 92 tankers.

Due to inadequate monsoon, the water shortage in the Pune division seems to be intensifying this year. Pune, Satara, and Solapur districts witness an increase in water storage to some extent due to the returning rains. This year, however, the water stock in the dams is also inadequate due to lack of rain. Meanwhile, the water level of the wells has also not increased much due to the decrease in rainfall during the rainy season. Since November this year, some tankers have started functioning in most districts. By the end of March, the situation had worsened.

2.5 lakh livestock hit by shortage

In the Pune division, 364 tankers supplied water to 6,72,807 population on April 3. Of these, 332 tankers are private and 32 are government tankers. Water is being supplied to 334 villages and 1,833 hamlets in the entire division. The water shortage has also affected 250,000 livestock.

Most tankers in Satara

The highest number of 157 tankers are operating in Satara district, supplying water to 2,60,197 people in 156 villages and 560 hamlets. In Pune district, 92 tankers are supplying water to 1,32,503 people in 69 villages and 477 hamlets.

In Sangli district too, 77 tankers are supplying water to 1,75,834 people in 75 villages and 537 hamlets. In Solapur district, 38 tankers are feeding the thirst of 1,04,273 people in 34 villages and 259 hamlets. Fortunately, not a single tanker has been commissioned in Kolhapur district so far.