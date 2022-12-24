Pune: Fatal road accident on Pune Solapur highway injure four people

December 24, 2022

A horrendous truck-car accident took place on the Pune-Solapur National Highway. A truck and a four-wheeler met with a fatal accident at Kadamwakvasti in the Loni Kalbhor area on the Pune-Solapur highway.
 
Four people have been injured in the accident, which took place around 10 a.m. today. According to the police, the four were heading towards Solapur in a car from a road near Kadamwakwasti gramme panchayat. At this time, the cargo truck in front of the car suddenly pressed the brakes, and the four-wheeler driver in the rear lost control of the car, and the four-wheeler came directly under the truck.
 
Meanwhile, the local citizens and Loni Kalbhor police made desperate attempts to remove the four people trapped in the four-wheeler. There was a traffic jam for some time after the accident. It could not be ascertained who the four persons involved in the accident were. The police are investigating the incident.

